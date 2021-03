Khaira notched an assist and five hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Khaira had the secondary assist on Josh Archibald's breakaway goal in the first period. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for Khaira. The 26-year-old has done alright in a bottom-six role with nine points, 99 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 25 games. His heavy-hitting style could lead to some fantasy relevance in deep formats.