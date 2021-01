Khaira recorded an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Khaira had a decent first game back since he was activated from the taxi squad. The assist on Adam Larsson's first-period goal was Khaira's first point of the year. The 26-year-old center also went 2-for-11 at the faceoff dot and posted a minus-1 rating, so his defensive work wasn't all that strong. A physical presence more than anything else, Khaira will likely split time with Devin Shore in the fourth-line center role.