Khaira scored a goal on his only shot and added a team-leading six hits with two PIM. He also went 11-4 (73.3 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Khaira gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead just under six minutes into the game, converting a feed from Devin Shore on a 2-on-0 break. It was the third goal of the season for Khaira, who has given Edmonton solid minutes in a bottom-six role and on the penalty kill. He has also racked up 80 hits.