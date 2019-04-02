Khaira (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Avalanche, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Khaira will miss a second straight game Tuesday, and the Oilers have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. Either way, his absence will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only picked up 18 points in 60 appearances this season.