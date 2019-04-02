Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: No go against Colorado
Khaira (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Avalanche, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Khaira will miss a second straight game Tuesday, and the Oilers have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. Either way, his absence will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only picked up 18 points in 60 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...