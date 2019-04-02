Khaira (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Avalanche, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Khaira will miss a second straight game Tuesday, and the Oilers have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. Either way, his absence will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only picked up 18 points in 60 appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories