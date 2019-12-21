Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: No points in last eight games
Khaira hasn't recorded a point in eight games.
The 25-year-old has picked up 15 hits and 10 shots on goal in that span. Khaira occasionally sees time in the top six when coach Dave Tippett shuffles the lines, but more often the forward plays on the fourth line. He has six goals and a minus-13 rating through 36 appearances.
