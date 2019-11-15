Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: No points in last seven games
Khaira has no points, 15 hits and five shots on goal through seven games in November.
Khaira still has just one goal to go with 21 shots and 42 hits in 21 appearances. He's seeing fourth-line minutes at this stage, but don't be surprised if the slumping winger ends up in the press box eventually.
