Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Not expected to play
Khaira (foot) isn't expected to play Tuesday against LA.
Khaira will miss a fourth straight game Tuesday, and although he's still considered day-to-day with his foot injury, the Oilers have yet to release any additional details regarding an expected timeline for his return. The 24-year-old pivot will likely be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's matchup with Dallas.
