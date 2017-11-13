Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Notches first goal Sunday
Khaira scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's loss to Washington.
Khaira had been held off the scoresheet in his previous six outings and has been a healthy scratch on numerous occasions. While this goal is good for his playing time moving forward, Khaira doesn't offer much in fantasy and isn't relevant in most formats. He's locked into a bottom-six role and even when he isn't designated as a healthy scratch, Khaira hasn't shown anything to indicate he's worthy of a look.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...