Khaira scored his first goal of the season in Sunday's loss to Washington.

Khaira had been held off the scoresheet in his previous six outings and has been a healthy scratch on numerous occasions. While this goal is good for his playing time moving forward, Khaira doesn't offer much in fantasy and isn't relevant in most formats. He's locked into a bottom-six role and even when he isn't designated as a healthy scratch, Khaira hasn't shown anything to indicate he's worthy of a look.