Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Nursing unspecified injury
Khaira will sit out of the Oilers' Skills Competition on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury.
The Oilers announced that any players missing this activity were dealing with either an injury or illness, although nothing was specified. Expect an update ahead of Monday's game versus the Sabres. Khaira's absence shouldn't affect the fantasy realm since he's gone minus-6 without a point over the last eight games.
