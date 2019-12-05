Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Opens scoring Wednesday
Khaira netted a goal on two shots, dished two hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Khaira struck for his sixth goal of the year at 14:09 of the first period, but the Senators stormed back in the second period. All of Khaira's points have been tallies this season, and he's added 34 shots on goal and 58 hits through 28 games.
