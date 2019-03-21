Khaira (foot) will not return for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Khaira's bothersome foot will cost him a second straight game Thursday and comes at a bad time following a two-point stretch over the last three games. His next chance to rejoin the forward lines arrives Saturday when the Senators come to town, but the team hasn't released an official timeline.

