Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Out again Tuesday
Khaira (lower body) will not suit up for Tuesday's contest against Arizona, as the Oilers will be deploying the same lineup as Sunday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Khaira will miss his second consecutive game and his 13th overall this season as he continues to deal with a multitude of ailments. The 23-year-old has been looking to prove himself with the Oilers this season, to the tune of four points in 12 games, but hasn't been able to stay on the ice long enough to truly do so. Iiro Pakarinen will likely continue to draw into the lineup during Khaira's absence.
