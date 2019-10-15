Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Physical but lacking offense
Khaira has 11 hits and four PIM but no points through six games.
Khaira's been more of a gritty forward throughout his career. He had three goals, 18 points and 123 hits in 60 games last year. However, he won't be worth a look in even deep formats until he can chip in a bit on the scoresheet.
