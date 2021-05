Khaira (upper body) notched an assist and five hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Khaira saw 13:40 of ice time in his return from a five-game injury absence. His assist came on Connor McDavid's empty-net goal to seal the win. Khaira has 12 points, 132 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 34 contests. The 26-year-old forward will likely continue to work in a bottom-six role with penalty-killing duties.