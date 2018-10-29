Khaira had an assist, his first point of the season, in a 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Before the season, the 24-year-old set a goal to be more consistent. In theory, that's been true, as he has consistently struggled to score to start the year. Khaira is skating as Edmonton's fourth-line center, but if he can't pick up his production even that role might end up being too much for him.