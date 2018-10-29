Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Picks up first point
Khaira had an assist, his first point of the season, in a 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.
Before the season, the 24-year-old set a goal to be more consistent. In theory, that's been true, as he has consistently struggled to score to start the year. Khaira is skating as Edmonton's fourth-line center, but if he can't pick up his production even that role might end up being too much for him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.