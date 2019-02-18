Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Placed on injured reserve
Khaira (lower body) has been placed on injured reserved.
Khaira is dealing with an unspecified injury, with the team offering few details on what ails the depth winger. The move is retroactive to Khaira's last game, meaning the soonest he can return is Saturday versus Anaheim. In a related move, Josh Currie was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Monday.
