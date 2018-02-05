Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Playing on the second line
Khaira has received more opportunities with the second line, the Edmonton Sun reports.
As the Oilers continue to shuffle their lines, Khaira is the next to receive a better opportunity. He has been seeing more shifts alongside Jesse Puljujarvi and Milan Lucic as of late. "We're going to give him a chance to play there," coach Todd McLellan said. "He has the past experience. He's a big man and it's always nice to have that size through the middle. And he's normally fairly strong on the face-off circle. His defensive game has to improve but whose doesn't? We're going to give him a shot there and see what he can accomplish." The young center has slowly but surely contributed this season with 15 points in 37 games. While Khaira cannot yet be trusted outside of deep leagues, it is a situation worth monitoring.
