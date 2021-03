Khaira (upper body) produced two hits and two shots on goal in 10:15 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Khaira missed two games with the injury. He returned in a bottom-six role, allowing him to ease back into action. The center has eight points, 90 hits, 27 shots on net and 38 PIM through 23 appearances -- he may have a little fantasy interest in deeper formats that reward tough play.