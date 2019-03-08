Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Quiet in return
Khaira registered two shots on goal and one hit over 8:40 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.
Thursday's game was Khaira's first action after missing nine games due to a lower body injury. On the season, the 24-year-old is averaging 12:30 of ice time per game and has scored 16 points (three goals, 16 assists) over 54 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...