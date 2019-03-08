Khaira registered two shots on goal and one hit over 8:40 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 win over Vancouver.

Thursday's game was Khaira's first action after missing nine games due to a lower body injury. On the season, the 24-year-old is averaging 12:30 of ice time per game and has scored 16 points (three goals, 16 assists) over 54 games.