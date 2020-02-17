Khaira posted an assist, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Injuries have depleted the Oilers' top lines, so Khaira got a turn in the top six Sunday. He assisted on a Leon Draisaitl tally in the first period. For the season, Khaira is up to nine points, 110 hits and 32 PIM through 52 contests. His helper Sunday snapped a 13-game dry spell.