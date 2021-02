Khaira produced an assist, seven hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Khaira helped out on Tyler Ennis' game-winning goal at 13:25 of the third period. The 26-year-old Khaira has gotten on track with offense, notching seven points in 12 outings this year. He also has 41 hits, 22 PIM and 12 shots on net in non-scoring metrics.