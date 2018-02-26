Khaira lit the lamp in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Kings.

The 23-year-old center scored a career-high 10 goals for AHL Bakersfield in 2014-15 and tied that mark at the NHL level during the contest. With two of those goals coming in the last three games, Khaira is still best left on the wire but remains worth monitoring -- with more players expected to be shipped out of Edmonton before the trade deadline, better opportunities could arise for the British Columbia native.