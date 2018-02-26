Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Scores 10th goal
Khaira lit the lamp in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Kings.
The 23-year-old center scored a career-high 10 goals for AHL Bakersfield in 2014-15 and tied that mark at the NHL level during the contest. With two of those goals coming in the last three games, Khaira is still best left on the wire but remains worth monitoring -- with more players expected to be shipped out of Edmonton before the trade deadline, better opportunities could arise for the British Columbia native.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...