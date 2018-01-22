Khaira scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

The goal was Khaira's first since Dec. 27, giving him 15 points in 34 games in 2017-18. As the Oilers continue to shuffle their lines, opportunities could arise for the young winger, but he's probably best left for the waiver wire for now.

