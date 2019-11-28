Khaira (undisclosed) potted a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Khaira's tally opened the scoring at 13:17 of the first period, but the Oilers lost Alex Chiasson to a concussion and Adam Larsson to a game misconduct penalty in the second. The team was unable to hang on with their depleted numbers, with Khaira's tally ultimately being their only one of the game. The 25-year-old has scored four goals and added 12 hits in his last four games. He has five goals and 54 hits in 25 games this season. Khaira missed two games with the injury, but could see a bump to the second line if Chiasson is out long-term.