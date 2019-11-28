Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Scores lone goal in return
Khaira (undisclosed) potted a goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Khaira's tally opened the scoring at 13:17 of the first period, but the Oilers lost Alex Chiasson to a concussion and Adam Larsson to a game misconduct penalty in the second. The team was unable to hang on with their depleted numbers, with Khaira's tally ultimately being their only one of the game. The 25-year-old has scored four goals and added 12 hits in his last four games. He has five goals and 54 hits in 25 games this season. Khaira missed two games with the injury, but could see a bump to the second line if Chiasson is out long-term.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.