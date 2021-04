Khaira produced an assist, six hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Khaira set up Devin Shore for the opening tally at 19:39 of the first period. The 26-year-old Khaira has 10 points in 28 appearances this year, matching his scoring output from 64 games last season. He's added 40 PIM, 114 hits and 31 shots on net in 2020-21.