Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Showing grit
Khaira has racked up nine hits and seven PIM over his last four appearances.
Unfortunately, Khaira also has a minus-4 rating in that span and no points. The 25-year-old is at eight points, 95 hits and 23 PIM in 46 contests this season. He skated in his 200th career game Tuesday, a 3-0 loss to the Coyotes. With 50 points in his career, he tracks as a 20-point player -- that's bottom-six production, which matches his typical usage.
