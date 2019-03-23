Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Sitting out again Saturday
Khaira (foot) won't play against the Senators on Saturday, Robert Tychkowski of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Khaira's foot injury comes at an especially precarious time, as the Oilers are in a "never-say-never" situation when it comes to their playoff hopes. The B.C. native typically serves in a penalty-killing capacity with a bit of power-play time as well. With that said, the Senators are anything but a formidable opponent, so the Oilers have that going for them in the upcoming contest.
