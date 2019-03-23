Khaira (foot) won't play against the Senators on Saturday, Robert Tychkowski of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Khaira's foot injury comes at an especially precarious time, as the Oilers are in a "never-say-never" situation when it comes to their playoff hopes. The B.C. native typically serves in a penalty-killing capacity with a bit of power-play time as well. With that said, the Senators are anything but a formidable opponent, so the Oilers have that going for them in the upcoming contest.