Khaira (undisclosed) didn't make the trip to Calgary for Saturday's season finale against the Flames, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Khaira will close out the 2018-19 season with just 18 points over 60 contests, failing to make a leap after posting 21 over 69 a season ago. He enters the offseason set to become a restricted free agent, so there's a good chance the 24-year-old winger will be in an Oilers uniform again next season.