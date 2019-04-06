Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Skipping finale
Khaira (undisclosed) didn't make the trip to Calgary for Saturday's season finale against the Flames, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Khaira will close out the 2018-19 season with just 18 points over 60 contests, failing to make a leap after posting 21 over 69 a season ago. He enters the offseason set to become a restricted free agent, so there's a good chance the 24-year-old winger will be in an Oilers uniform again next season.
