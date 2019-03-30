Khaira is proejcted to rejoin the lineup for Saturday game against the Ducks.

Khaira was scheduled for reevaluation Friday, and it must have yielded positive results. He will presumably retake his spot as the left wing on the second line, looking to add to his 18 points through 59 contests this season. The physical forward has provided 120 hits as well but remains off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of leagues.