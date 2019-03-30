Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Slated to return Saturday
Khaira is proejcted to rejoin the lineup for Saturday game against the Ducks.
Khaira was scheduled for reevaluation Friday, and it must have yielded positive results. He will presumably retake his spot as the left wing on the second line, looking to add to his 18 points through 59 contests this season. The physical forward has provided 120 hits as well but remains off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...