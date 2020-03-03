Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Slumping again
Khaira has no points in his last seven games.
During that span, Khaira has 11 hits, seven shots on net and a minus-4 rating. The physical winger has just nine points to go with 121 hits and 65 shots in 59 contests this season. He's been dropped to the fourth line and could be in danger of serving as a healthy scratch once James Neal (ankle) returns.
