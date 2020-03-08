Khaira registered an assist, four hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Khaira ended a nine-game point drought with the primary helper on Alex Chiasson's first-period marker. The 25-year-old forward is up to 10 points with a career-high 129 hits and 68 shots on net in 62 contests.