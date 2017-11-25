Khaira (lower body) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Bruins, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The B.C. native just cannot catch a break in the injury department. He's dealt with both upper and lower-body maladies this season, missing nearly as many games as he's played. Khaira has proven that he can make a modest offensive impact when given the chance -- four points through 12 contests, despite averaging a mere 11:18 of ice time -- but you won't see him on many fantasy rosters due to his inability to stay healthy.