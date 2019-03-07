Khaira (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday night's clash with the Canucks, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

While Khairia reportedly has looked good from the vantage point of head coach Ken Hitchcock, the Oilers need the fourth-year forward to get the official green light from team doctors and a corresponding removal from IR in order to return. Either way, most owners won't be sweating out Khaira's status given that he's only compiled three goals and 13 assists through 53 games this season.