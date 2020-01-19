Play

Khaira has been a healthy scratch for the last three games.

Khaira opened the 2020 calendar year with four straight pointless outings before coach Dave Tippett sent him to the press box. Khaira has only eight points and a minus-15 rating to go with 86 hits in 42 games this season. He'll try to get back into the lineup after the bye week.

More News
Our Latest Stories