Khaira collected an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

The point was Khaira's first in his last four games. He started December off on fire with three goals in the first week but has since come back to Earth offensively. Physically, Khaira filled the stat sheet with three hits and three blocks in the victory. With five goals, five assists, 30 hits and only 12 blocks this season, the Canadian winger isn't worth a roster spot at this moment.