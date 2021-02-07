Khaira scored a goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Khaira tied the game at 1-1 when he tipped a William Lagesson shot past Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom in the first period. The 26-year-old Khaira had spent the last four games on the taxi squad, but with Gaetan Haas (undisclosed) unavailable, Khaira had a chance to return. The goal should encourage head coach Dave Tippett to give Khaira a longer look in the lineup. That said, the Oilers have frequently deployed an 11-forward lineup, leaving Khaira to mostly work on the penalty kill and as a rotational option in what amounts to a bottom five.