Khaira notched two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

It was strange night for the Oilers offense, as all three of their goals were scored by defensemen, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both recorded goose eggs, and fourth-liner Khaira was the only Edmonton player with multiple points. The 26-year-old has bounced on and off the taxi squad this season but been surprisingly productive when active, racking up one goal and four points in six games.