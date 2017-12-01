Khaira dished out two assists in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Khaira didn't have a point in six October appearances, but he's racked up six in seven games since slotting back into the lineup Nov. 12. If the 23-year-old winger keeps producing like this, it won't be long until he's moved up from the fourth line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories