Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Unavailable Thursday
Khaira will sit out against the Blues on Thursday with an upper-body injury, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Khaira was just starting to heat up prior to getting hurt, as he had garnered three points in his two games back from an extended stint in the press box. The 23-year-old's injury makes the team's decision to bring in Michael Cammalleri via trade all the more important. Edmonton kicks off a five-game road trip Saturday, so it will likely call-up a player from the minors if Khaira isn't cleared to play.
