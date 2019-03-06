Head coach Ken Hitchcock said Wednesday that Khaira (lower body) "looked great" and will be evaluated again Thursday.

If Khaira doesn't suffer any setbacks, he could be good to go for Thursday's game against Vancouver. Ken Hitchcock also said that he anticipates the Canadian to come off injured reserve and play, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. Khaira was placed on injured reserve Feb. 18 and has missed nine games with this lower body injury.