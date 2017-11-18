Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Will play Saturday
Updating a previous report, Khaira (upper body) will be in the lineup Saturday afternoon versus the Stars, per Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network.
We initially had Khaira projected as an injured scratch, but a fresh look at the lineup configuration shows Khaira on the fourth line opposite Zack Kassian and with Mark Letestu down the middle. Khaira will be a sneaky play given that he fashioned three points in two games before missing Thursday's battle with the Blues.
More News
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Effectively ruled out again•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Collects two helpers Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Notches first goal Sunday•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Held off scoresheet again•
-
Oilers' Jujhar Khaira: Inks two-year extension•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...