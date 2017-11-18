Updating a previous report, Khaira (upper body) will be in the lineup Saturday afternoon versus the Stars, per Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network.

We initially had Khaira projected as an injured scratch, but a fresh look at the lineup configuration shows Khaira on the fourth line opposite Zack Kassian and with Mark Letestu down the middle. Khaira will be a sneaky play given that he fashioned three points in two games before missing Thursday's battle with the Blues.