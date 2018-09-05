Khaira has set a goal to be more consistent this season.

Khaira posted at least one goal or assist in back-to-back games just three times as a rookie last year, but his overall numbers (11 goals, 10 assists) through 69 games are respectable when you consider the pivot only averaged 12:42 of ice time and barely was deployed on the man advantage. According to this latest report, he's emphasized improving his speed and puck-handling in order to make a positive impression in training camp. Should his efforts pay off, Khaira might be able to avoid shuffling between AHL Bakersfield and the parent club this year.