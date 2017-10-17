Oilers' Jussi Jokinen: Off to a slow start

Jokinen put four shots on net in 15:01 of ice time during Saturday's drubbing at the hands of the Senators.

Through four games with the Oilers, Jokinen has yet to get on the scoresheet. He's put 10 pucks on net, but he's not seeing a whole lot of ice time. Saturday's 15:01 was a high-water mark for the young season. He's a long way from that 30-goal season in 2010. He's likely to be a role player this year. He can still score, but the ceiling isn't very high.