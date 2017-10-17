Play

Oilers' Jussi Jokinen: Off to slow start

Jokinen put four shots on net in 15:01 of ice time during Saturday's drubbing at the hands of the Senators.

Through four games with the Oilers, Jokinen has yet to get on the scoresheet. He's put 10 pucks on net, but he's not seeing a whole lot of ice time and doesn't have a very high fantasy ceiling right now.

