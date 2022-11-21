Yamamoto (undisclosed) didn't travel with the Oilers for their three-game road trip, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports Monday.

Considering Yamamoto has already missed four straight contests due to his undisclosed injury, he could be designated for injured reserve at any point here in order to free up a roster spot. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old winger was mired in a season-long goal drought, having contributed just three helpers and 15 shots over those 13 appearances.