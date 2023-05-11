Yamamoto notched an assist, two hits and 10 PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Yamamoto has gotten on the scoresheet in the Oilers' last three wins, racking up a goal and three assists over five games in that span. That accounts for all of the winger's offense through 10 playoff contests, and he's added 19 hits, 11 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating. The 24-year-old will likely continue to be a middle-six option for the Oilers, especially if they opt for 12-forward lineups as they did Wednesday.