Yamamoto recorded a shorthanded assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Yamamoto set up Leon Draisaitl for the first goal of the game at 5:12 of the second period. With two tallies and three helpers in six games, Yamamoto is getting the job done offensively. He's also done well in his own zone -- he has a plus-4 rating and 13 blocked shots, and he's yet to post a minus rating in any appearance this year.
