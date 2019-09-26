Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Assigned to AHL Bakersfield
Yamamoto (wrist) was officially assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.
Yamamoto had been training with the Condors for roughly a week prior to the assignment. His wrist surgery in May kept him out of any NHL preseason games. The first-round pick from 2017 should receive top-six minutes with the farm team. Yamamoto has posted five points in 26 NHL contests over small parts of two seasons.
More News
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Not ready for games yet•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Undergoes wrist surgery•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Relegated to AHL•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Held off scoresheet•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Suiting up Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Trending toward Wednesday return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.