Play

Yamamoto (wrist) was officially assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

Yamamoto had been training with the Condors for roughly a week prior to the assignment. His wrist surgery in May kept him out of any NHL preseason games. The first-round pick from 2017 should receive top-six minutes with the farm team. Yamamoto has posted five points in 26 NHL contests over small parts of two seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories