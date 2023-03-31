Yamamoto posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

Yamamoto has recorded an assist in four straight games. He's not adding much else with three shots on net, four hits and a plus-3 rating over that span. The 24-year-old continues to play a complementary role to the Oilers' stars, and he's earned 24p oints, 84 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-11 rating through 52 contests this season.