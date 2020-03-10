Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto: Bags helper Monday
Yamamoto posted an assist and six hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
The diminutive winger is no stranger to getting on the scoresheet, with 25 points in 26 appearances this season. Yamamoto's six hits, however, represent a personal best for a single game. The 21-year-old has added 41 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-18 rating.
